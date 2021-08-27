Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement

TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is taken into custody Thursday after fleeing law enforcement on Interstate 94.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Jered May refused to stop when he sped past a Jackson County Deputy at approximately 115 miles per hour in the Town of Northfield.

May continued to travel eastbound on I-94, weaving between other vehicles at speeds between 70 and 117 miles per hour. Deputies used a spike strip to stop May, which caused his vehicle’s front tires to deflate in the Town of Brockway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, May refused to follow commands from law enforcement and was taken into custody after deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

May received eight citations from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and knowingly fleeing an officer. The Sheriff’s Office said the case is under investigation and no other information is being released.

