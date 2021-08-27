Clark County sex offender to be released

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A Clark County sex offender is being released, and will live in Thorp, Wis.

63-year-old Warren S. Harer served his sentence for incest with a child.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Harer will live at W9498 Kington Road in Thorp, Wis. 54771 starting on Sept. 10, 2021.

Harer will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision.

He is to comply with all requirements and rules of conditional release, all requirements of the sex offender registration, and with all GPS monitoring.

Harer is not wanted by authorities at this time.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office Captain with any questions at (715)-743-5358.

