Advertisement

Clark County sex offender to be released

He is to comply with all requirements and rules of conditional release, all requirements of the...
He is to comply with all requirements and rules of conditional release, all requirements of the sex offender registration, and with all GPS monitoring.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - A Clark County sex offender is being released, and will live in Thorp, Wis.

63-year-old Warren S. Harer served his sentence for incest with a child.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Harer will live at W9498 Kington Road in Thorp, Wis. 54771 starting on Sept. 10, 2021.

Harer will be supervised by agents specializing in intensive supervision. 

He is to comply with all requirements and rules of conditional release, all requirements of the sex offender registration, and with all GPS monitoring.

Harer is not wanted by authorities at this time.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office Captain with any questions at (715)-743-5358.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Peter Rindal is appointed the new Eau Claire County District Attorney on August 27, 2021.
Peter Rindal appointed as Eau Claire County District Attorney
Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
DHS urges vaccinations after FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
22-year-old Jered May of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody in Jackson County after fleeing...
Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/27/21)