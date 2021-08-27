Advertisement

Eau Claire man enters not guilty plea

26-year-old Austin Vang is charged with homicide in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in...
He will have a court hearing on Oct. 1.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man enters not guilty plea Friday in Court.

The Court accepted a not guilty plea for 26-year-old Austin Vang of Eau Claire.

According to court documents filed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, one charge of first-degree reckless homicide has been filed against Vang.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Vang told first responders he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded, shooting 14-year-old Marwan Washington in the neck and killing him. Vang immediately dialed 911 and attempted to stop the bleeding, and then immediately surrendered to authorities when law enforcement arrived.

Eau Claire Police say that Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm from interviews during the investigation into the incident, telling police that he would ‘mess around’ with the gun without any bullets loaded into it.

Vang will have a court hearing on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Thee state education department says Waukesha is the state’s only district eligible
Milwaukee suburban school won’t offer students free lunch
Al's Musky Challenge
Al's Musky Challenge
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Authorities suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Three People hurt in Buffalo County crash, one taken into custody