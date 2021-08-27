EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man enters not guilty plea Friday in Court.

The Court accepted a not guilty plea for 26-year-old Austin Vang of Eau Claire.

According to court documents filed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, one charge of first-degree reckless homicide has been filed against Vang.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Vang told first responders he was “messing around” with his gun and forgot it was loaded, shooting 14-year-old Marwan Washington in the neck and killing him. Vang immediately dialed 911 and attempted to stop the bleeding, and then immediately surrendered to authorities when law enforcement arrived.

Eau Claire Police say that Vang was found to have had a history of being negligent with a firearm from interviews during the investigation into the incident, telling police that he would ‘mess around’ with the gun without any bullets loaded into it.

Vang will have a court hearing on Oct. 1.

