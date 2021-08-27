Eau Claire man trying to get Afghan interpreter out of country

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire veteran is trying to get an Afghan interpreter he served with to the U.S.

Frank Bruyere said despite having a visa allowing him to come to the U.S., his friend can’t get out of Kabul.

For his safety, WEAU is not sharing the interpreter’s name.

Bruyere said he worked with the interpreter when he was a private contractor in Afghanistan in 2015.

“I’m very scared,” Bruyere said. “I’m very frustrated because I can’t do anything there.”

He said interpreters he served with are like family.

“They would be willing to give their shirts of their back for us,” Bruyere said. “They would protect us. In many cases when we went to the gate to pick them up, they would make sure that we got back safely.”

Bruyere had such a good relationship with the translator, he sponsored his efforts to get a Special Immigrant Visa.

The U.S. State Department said these visas are for Afghans who worked for or on behalf of the U.S. government or an International Security Assistance Force.

Bruyere said the U.S. government already approved his friend’s visa. This means he’s allowed to enter the country but he still can’t get in.

“He’s waiting for further instructions to go from his house to the Kabul airport,” Bruyere said.

The interpreter sent Bruyere messages saying he had instructions from the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan to go to the airport for his flight to America.

Bruyere said when his friend got there, the U.S. Marines wouldn’t let him enter.

Bruyere added the interpreter is essentially a sitting duck if U.S. forces leave without him.

“He sleeps during the day, stays awake during the night, him and his two children that are grade-school level, so that if somebody knocks on the front door, they can escape through the back door,” Bruyere said.

He also said the situation is so dire, he’d get on the first plane to Afghanistan if he thought it’d get his friend out.

“I’d leave tomorrow,” Bruyere said.

He also believes the interpreter staying in Afghanistan is a death sentence.

“They’re expecting death but there’s nothing that they can do about it,” Bruyere said.

He added he hopes President Joe Biden reconsiders his Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all U.S. groups from Afghanistan.

Biden reiterated his commitment Thursday to getting all Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.

