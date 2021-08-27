Eau Claire North defeats La Crosse Logan to end 51-game losing streak

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The streak is over.

After 51-straight losses, Eau Claire North defeated La Crosse Logan 20-14 for their first win since 2015.

The Huskies would build up a 14-0 lead, only to have Rangers rally to tie things up in third quarter. North would take the ball deep into Logan territory with with under 6 minutes play, but weather would cause an over hour delay before the game could resume, but when it did they would punch the ball in to take 20-14 lead.

Logan had two possessions to try to answer, but a long pass was knocked down as time expired to seal the Huskies six point victory.

Eau Claire North’s last win was August 28th, 2015 and was also against La Crosse Logan. The 51-game losing streak was the longest active in Wisconsin.

The Huskies will be back on the field next Friday when they travel to Superior.

