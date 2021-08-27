Advertisement

Evers honors WI National Guard’s efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers presents a framed proclamation to Col. John Morgen, commander of Joint Task...
Gov. Tony Evers presents a framed proclamation to Col. John Morgen, commander of Joint Task Force 64, during a ceremony Aug. 24 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., honoring Wisconsin National Guard troops who have supported the state's COVID-19 response efforts since March 2020. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Aug. 24, 2021, as Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 Support Recognition Day, thanking Wisconsin National Guard members for their continued efforts in the state's COVID-19 response efforts. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Kelly Bradley(Kelly Bradley | Wisconsin National Guard photo b)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers recognized the Wisconsin National Guard Tuesday in a day he named in honor of the work the agency has done over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers proclaimed Aug. 24 as Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 Support Recognition Day. He met with senior National Guard leadership to thank soldiers and airmen, where more than 100 guardsmen were in attendance.

Evers noted this is a small portion of the more than 2,000 soldiers and airmen who have done their part to respond to the virus, saying their work saved thousands of lives.

“The Wisconsin National Guard and Soldiers and Airmen like you truly represent the values that make this state great,” said Evers. “Your sense of duty, hard work, commitment to community, and service to others is unmatched.”

Guardsmen first responded to assist stranded cruise ship passengers return to their home after a COVID-19 exposure on March 12, 2020. Since then, the agency has helped with coronavirus testing, working at call centers and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

