Family farm-fun fundraiser at Jaquish Farms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire will be hosting a fundraising event on August 28th and 29th and again for Labor weekend, September 4th through the 6th.

Don Jaquish owns Jaquish farms. His wife, Babbette Jaquish, passed away in 2014 after a long battle with multiple myeloma and she is the inspiration for Babbette’s Seeds of Hope sunflower fields in Eau Claire.

Back for its sixth year at Jaquish Farms, Jaquish honors his late wife while also raising money for a good cause.

“It’s a wonderful place to bring the kids for the day. They have a ball here,” Jaquish said. “Now, it’s all about the smiles of the people that come.”

The weekend’s activities feature a sun flower maze with antique tractors to look at and more family fun.

“We have wagon rides through the sun flowers,” Jaquish said. “There’s a swing here and a merry-go-round and we have a gold mine where kids can pan for golf and take some nuggets home.”

After enjoying a tractor ride or a stroll through the the sunflower maze, you can grab a bite to eat from Ponytail Pizza.

“They have wood fired pizza and they’ll provide pizza and the we’ll have beverages and popcorn and potato chips and things like that,” Jaquish said.

In the past, proceeds from the Jaquish Farm fundraiser went to the Eau Claire Community Foundation. This year, the money is going to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

“The profits are going to St. Jude this year and next year they might go somewhere else,” Jaquish said. “We just pick a worthy cause and go with it.”

If you miss out on the event, Jaquish says you can enjoy the sunflower maze any time.

“People are welcome to walk through the maze during the week during daylight hours,” Jaquish said.

Jaquish says he couldn’t have done this without everyone that helps him.

“I’d like to thank all the people, relatives and friends that make this thing happen because it’s a tremendous effort on every one’s part,” Jaquish said. “I couldn’t do it without them so thank you.”

For directions to Jaquish Farms and for more information on the event, click here.

To learn about Babbette’s Seeds of Hope, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.