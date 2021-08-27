Federal proposal to get nursing home staff vaccinated may impact labor shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Finding and retaining employees for long-term care facilities has been a struggle for years.

Now the pandemic and a proposed federal regulation may make the labor shortage even worse.

To get federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, participating nursing homes will have to get 100% of staff members vaccinated.

That has some in long-term care experts worried about potential reprecussions.

Finding employees is a problem Mike Phillips, an administrator at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire, has seen for a while.

“The labor shortage is real, and like I said before, we’re not unique to the situation,” Phillips said. “It’s affecting everyone. I don’t know what we do. The pandemic has been the big catalyst that’s caused this.”

The labor shortage may get worse.

A federal regulation wants 100% of people working at nursing homes nationwide vaccinated.

Though LeadingAge Wisconsin, a group for these providers, is working toward this goal, President John Sauer worries the policy may cause harm.

“When you only apply it to one segment of the provider community it simply says to staff who are unwilling to be vaccinated that they can go ahead and work anywhere else and not be held to this same standard,” Sauer said.

Sauer said while nursing homes may face this regulation, other places working with older adults like assisted living facilities aren’t included.

He said some Wisconsin nursing homes are already seeing staff leave due to the policy.

AARP Wisconsin’s State Director Sam Wilson, on the other hand, said the policy may be necessary.

“Even industry representatives suggesting we need to have vaccine mandates as the best way to ensure that our facilities stay that safe environment that residents and family members expect when their loved ones are there,” Wilson said.

In Wisconsin, of the 240 facilities reporting to the CDC, 62% of nursing home staff are vaccinated.

Wilson said right now the federal government has issued an interim rule which is a way to give an industry a heads up of a new standard that will be set.

Sauer doesn’t expect the exact details of the regulation until late September.

