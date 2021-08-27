Advertisement

Fort McCoy gives tips on ways community members can help Afghan guests

Financial donations can help the American Red Cross .
Financial donations can help the American Red Cross .(CNN/WXOW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Fort McCoy says there has been an outpouring of support asking for ways to help the vulnerable Afghans being welcomed and temporarily sheltered at Fort McCoy.

The American Red Cross is working to meet the needs of the growing population. However, Fort McCoy says there are many things the local community can do to help.

The American Red Cross has more than 50 personnel at Fort McCoy to provide critical care and help Afghan guests. Financial donations can help the American Red Cross continue to fund efforts to help the people affected by this crisis. Visit here to donate.

Team Rubicon is working with the American Red Cross to coordinate local volunteers and donors throughout the Wis. community to improve the well-being of Afghan guests. More information about Team Rubicon and how to volunteer is available here.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis., launched a campaign to provide assistance, which can be viewed here.

They are accepting donations at 3710 East Avenue South in La Crosse, and they have a gift registry set up through here, or by or by searching “AmazonSmile charities lists.”

Amazon Smile allows donors to purchase needed items and have them shipped directly.

Fort McCoy says they will continue to update information about available volunteer and donation opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Friday @ SIX
Jaquish Farms is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Family farm-fun fundraiser at Jaquish Farms
Federal Proposal to Get Nursing Home Staff Vaccinated
Federal Proposal to Get Nursing Home Staff Vaccinated
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
‘Horrific and heartbreaking:’ Wis. officials address attacks near Kabul airport