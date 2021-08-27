Fort McCoy gives tips on ways community members can help Afghan guests

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Fort McCoy says there has been an outpouring of support asking for ways to help the vulnerable Afghans being welcomed and temporarily sheltered at Fort McCoy.

The American Red Cross is working to meet the needs of the growing population. However, Fort McCoy says there are many things the local community can do to help.

The American Red Cross has more than 50 personnel at Fort McCoy to provide critical care and help Afghan guests. Financial donations can help the American Red Cross continue to fund efforts to help the people affected by this crisis. Visit here to donate.

Team Rubicon is working with the American Red Cross to coordinate local volunteers and donors throughout the Wis. community to improve the well-being of Afghan guests. More information about Team Rubicon and how to volunteer is available here.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis., launched a campaign to provide assistance, which can be viewed here.

They are accepting donations at 3710 East Avenue South in La Crosse, and they have a gift registry set up through here, or by or by searching “AmazonSmile charities lists.”

Amazon Smile allows donors to purchase needed items and have them shipped directly.

Fort McCoy says they will continue to update information about available volunteer and donation opportunities.

