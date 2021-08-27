Advertisement

Four Wisconsin cities rate in top 20 of ‘Most Livable College Towns’

Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Madison, and La Crosse, all placed in the top 20 out of 116 cities ranked.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WEAU) - College towns in Wisconsin continue to be viewed favorably in national studies and surveys.

Four Wisconsin cities, Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Madison, and La Crosse, all placed in the top 20 out of 116 cities placed in a ranking by website SmartAsset.com that used economic and other factors to determine the “most livable college towns.”

Eau Claire and Oshkosh were ranked second and third behind Chapel Hill, N.C., home to the University of North Carolina. Madison placed sixth, while La Crosse was ranked at number 20.

Eau Claire, Oshkosh, and Madison were given high marks for their concentrations of restaurants and entertainment venues in the criteria the site used to determine the rankings. Eau Claire also earned points for a low housing costs, while Oshkosh was noted for low crime rates. Madison, meanwhile, had one of the study’s lowest unemployment rates.

To view the survey and the different categories and metrics used to determine the ranking, you can visit the SmartAsset.com article.

