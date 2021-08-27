Advertisement

Gallagher, Grothman among lawmakers at Fort McCoy tour

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Republican Congressmen who represent Wisconsin toured Fort McCoy where Afghan refugees are being housed following the evacuation from Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (Green Bay) was among the lawmakers who toured the facility. Gallagher, of Green Bay, is the Ranking Member of the House Armed Service Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

Also on the tour: Rep. Glenn Grothman (Fond du Lac), Rep. Bryan Steil (Racine), Rep. Tom Tiffany (Wausau), and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (Brookfield).

The lawmakers toured facilities and received a briefing on the operations and steps to process the refugees.

“We were very glad to have a candid exchange and discussion and be able to ask questions about vetting procedures and logistical procedures here, and it was very heartening as we toured the base to see soldiers doing their best to make the Afghans here comfortable,” Gallagher said.

The visit comes one day after the deadly attack on the Kabul airport. The Islamic State Khorasan has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. CLICK HERE for the latest from Afghanistan.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin told us she plans to visit Fort McCoy next week. “The Hmong who aided us during the Vietnam War, and then became refugees frankly after that conflict come to an end, and they add so much to our communities, so Wisconsin has a special role to play here, too,” Baldwin said.

