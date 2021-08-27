Advertisement

Mosinee woman sees cow in the backseat of a car in McDonald’s drive-thru

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One Mosinee woman saw more than she bargained for during a stop at McDonald’s in Marshfield Thursday.

In a video posted to social media, Jessica R. Nelson captured the moment: a cow in the backseat of another patron’s car.

Nelson said it happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Her Facebook post was captioned “Tell Me how you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

As of Thursday night, the video has amassed 28,000 views.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Peter Rindal is appointed the new Eau Claire County District Attorney on August 27, 2021.
Peter Rindal appointed as Eau Claire County District Attorney
22-year-old Jered May of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody in Jackson County after fleeing...
Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/27/21)
Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and...
Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states