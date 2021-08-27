Peter Rindal appointed as Eau Claire County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is appointing Peter Rindal as Eau Claire County District Attorney.

Rindal, who grew up near Fall Creek, has worked in the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office since 2013, most recently working as the Deputy District Attorney.

In a release, Evers said Rindal is a great fit for the job.

“He is a skilled with deep roots in his community,” Evers said. “He cares deeply about protecting the public and improving the criminal justice system.”

Rindal’s most recent work in the DA’s office included handing complex felony cases and managing a team of nine prosecutors. Rindal, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the UW Law School, is also a volunteer for a number of community events.

“I am honored by the confidence Gov. Evers has placed in me,” Rindal said. “I am committed to the people of Eau Claire County and I will work hard to keep our community safe and continue to earn the public’s trust.”

Eau Claire law enforcement officials welcomed the appointment.

“Rindal is an experienced prosecutor who is trustworthy and possesses the leadership skills and community knowledge to serve in this vital role,” Matt Rokus, Eau Claire Police Chief, said.

“We are very confident in Mr. Rindal’s ability to take over the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office,” Ron Cramer, Eau Claire County Sheriff, said. “He is a very efficient and effective criminal attorney.”

Gov. Evers echoed the same sentiment.

“I am confident that he will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Eau Claire County,” Evers said.

Three finalists were considered for the position, including Edward Minser, the Assistant District Attorney in the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office, and Tiffany Winter, an Assistant District Attorney in the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office.

Rindal takes over for former DA Gary King, who announced his resignation on July 9 effective August 14. Rindal will serve the remainder of King’s term, which runs through January 2025.

An investigation into the former DA, Gary King, was dropped once King submitted his resignation. King, who has been the DA in Eau Claire Co. since being elected to the post in 2012, was under investigation by the governor’s office after two of King’s former colleagues wrote to Gov. Evers, asking for King’s removal from office. Evers had received the charges on June 3.

In March, a third party investigator concluded King did make inappropriate comments to female staff members after one employee filed a complaint with the human resources department.

