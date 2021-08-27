Three People hurt in Buffalo County crash, one taken into custody

TOWN OF BELVIDERE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a crash in Buffalo County Thursday evening. One is taken into custody.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Road E near Blank Hill Road in the Town of Belvidere.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Angel Rosales Ginez of Osseo, Wis. was taken into custody for suspected charges of OWI causing injury, operating after revocation, and an Eau Claire County Warrant.

According to authorities, a van failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a driveway embankment.

The front seat passenger of the van was taken to a local hospital for injuries by Scenic Valley Ambulance.

The driver and other passenger were evaluated by EMS.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department on scene were the Tri-Community Fire Department, Scenic Valley Ambulance, and Alma Ambulance.

Authorities suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

