Three People hurt in Buffalo County crash, one taken into custody

Authorities suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Authorities suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF BELVIDERE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a crash in Buffalo County Thursday evening. One is taken into custody.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on County Road E near Blank Hill Road in the Town of Belvidere.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Angel Rosales Ginez of Osseo, Wis. was taken into custody for suspected charges of OWI causing injury, operating after revocation, and an Eau Claire County Warrant.

According to authorities, a van failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a driveway embankment.

The front seat passenger of the van was taken to a local hospital for injuries by Scenic Valley Ambulance.

The driver and other passenger were evaluated by EMS.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department on scene were the Tri-Community Fire Department, Scenic Valley Ambulance, and Alma Ambulance.

Authorities suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

