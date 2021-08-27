Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

Latest News

Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/27/21)
Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station