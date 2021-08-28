Department of Defense releases identity of all service members killed in attack
13 members of the American military were killed Thursday by an enemy attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Officials in Washington, D.C. have released the names of all 13 service members who were killed Thursday while helping people evacuate Kabul, Afghanistan.
The attack killed 11 members of the Marine Corps, one member of the U.S. Navy, and one member of the U.S. Army.
According to the Department of Defense, the following service members were killed as the result of an attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in the city:
- 31-year-old Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover of Salt Lake City, Utah
- 25-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts
- 23-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, California
- 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, California
- 23-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha, Nebraska
- 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana
- 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza of Rio Bravo, Texas
- 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of St. Charles, Missouri
- 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming
- 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, California
- 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui of Norco, California
- 22-year-old Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio
- 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Corryton, Tennessee
An investigation is still underway into the attack.
The 13 service members were killed during a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also killed more than 160 Afghans.
U.S. officials said Thursday’s attack was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that commanders told him an attack was “highly likely” during the next 24-36 hours.
Biden also said a U.S. drone attack in response to Thursday’s bombing by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, known as ISIS-K, “was not the last.”
The Pentagon said an airstrike early Saturday local time in the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, killed two ISIS-K “planners and facilitators.”
