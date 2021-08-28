Advertisement

DNR implementing baiting and feeding ban in Taylor County

A farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Taylor County tested positive for CWD.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Is implementing a baiting and feeding ban in Taylor County due to chronic wasting disease.

According to a release from the DNR, they received notification from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Taylor County tested positive for CWD.

This means Taylor County is now considered a CWD-affected county.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming domestic or wild animal that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

As required by law, a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Taylor County is implemented starting Sept. 1, 2021.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the webpage here.

To learn how to have deer tested during the upcoming 2021-22 Wisconsin hunting seasons, visit the webpage here.

