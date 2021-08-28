Four people injured in Wood County crash

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Highway 13 and State Highway 73 in the Town of Saratoga Saturday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said one vehicle was heading southbound on STH 13 and the other vehicle was heading eastbound on STH 73 when they collided at the intersection.

Two people involved in the crash received non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Department said the condition of two other people is unknown at this time. One person was taken from the scene by a Life-Link helicopter.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

