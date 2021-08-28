Health officials fear COVID-19 spike as students return to campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The head of the COVID-19 unit at Gundersen Health in La Crosse has a message for young people, get vaccinated.

Doctor Joshua Whitson made an impassioned plea in a Facebook video on the hospital’s website describing the dire situation he sees at work.

He said he’s seeing hospital beds, including those in the intensive care unit, filling up again with COVID-19 patients. Most of them are unvaccinated.

Whitson fears the situation could get worse as students return to their college campuses for the fall semester.

“The severity of disease is it seems to be much worse than it was previously,” he said.

Whitson said unlike previous waves, young people, who are otherwise healthy, are getting very sick. Some are dying.

“Not only are they younger but they’re getting much sicker much faster,” he said.

Whitson said the current situation reminds him of a year ago, right before western Wisconsin’s fall 2020 COVID-19 case surge.

“We really are concerned,” said Paula Silha of the La Crosse County Health Department.

She fears a major case spike once students return.

“These kids are coming from all over the United States and some international locations,” Silha said. “And so there’s lots of disease, lots of virus that can be brought into the community and then we know what college kids do. What do college kids do when they get together?”

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said she also fears students returning to campus could lead to more COVID-19 cases.

“We saw an increase in cases in the 18-24 population last year at this time,” she said.

Giese said a year ago, the County was averaging nine cases per day. Now it’s averaging about 30 daily.

Both Giese and Silha said mitigation behaviors like wearing a mask and social distancing are important but getting vaccinated is the best protection from the virus.

“Getting vaccinated makes a difference,” Giese said. “It really helps you to be much less likely to be hospitalized or to die from COVID-19.”

Whitson said there are real consequences to remaining unvaccinated.

“It’s a sad thing to watch and it’s a sad thing to talk to their families as they’re desperately hoping their loved ones are going to do well.”

All three colleges and universities in La Crosse County, as well as the two in Eau Claire County, are requiring people mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.