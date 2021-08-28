Advertisement

Missing person alert issued for Wood County teenager

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Elexa Cooley was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26 on County Road N in the Village of Arpin.

Law enforcement officers say she left home Wednesday night and may be travelling with someone named Roby Parker. Possibly in route to the state of Utah. Law enforcement officers and family members are concerned for her safety.

Cooley has both ears pierced with baby blue gauges 10mm, a septum piercing-silver with black spiked tip. She has two homemade quality tattoos. One is inside of left lower calf-a mushroom. The second is on inside right thigh-a pentagram inside of a circle.

She is possibly in a green, Acura MDX, or a vehicle with a Utah license plate number V512VB.

If you have any information, please contact Inv. Sgt. Anderson with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

Elexa Cooley
Elexa Cooley(Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Possible vehicle Cooley is traveling in
Possible vehicle Cooley is traveling in(Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

