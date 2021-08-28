Advertisement

Rally pushes for fair maps in Wisconsin’s political districts


The Pack the Park for Fair Maps car caravan and rally allows drivers and attendees to share their concerns over the redrawing of political district maps with partisan design.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since data from the 2020 census was released just weeks ago, some Wisconsin voters and lawmakers are raising their voices and making some noise when it comes to redrawing the state’s political maps.

Today, August 28, the Pack the Park for Fair Maps car caravan and rally, which traveled from De Pere to Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay, allowed drivers to honk their horns and share their concerns over the redrawing of political district maps with partisan design. A practice known as gerrymandering.

“Gerrymandering is basically, if you could imagine every time the Packers played an opposing team and the opposing team got to start on the 50-yard line and we always had to start on the 25-yard line,” Kristin Brey, founder and creator of the social media and video content political video content series “As Goes Wisconsin,” explained. Brey was also the emcee of the rally. “That wouldn’t be very fair and it would make it really hard to win. That’s basically what gerrymandering is. It’s an unfair advantage that makes it so that no matter how many people turn out, kind of the decision is already made.”

“We need a non-partisan redistricting plan,” a representative of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, Kristin Lyerly, emphasized. “We need not Democrats to draw the lines. Not Republicans to draw the lines. But, non-partisan folks who respect boundaries like county lines, school districts, and city lines and who understand our communities.”

When it comes to next steps, fair maps advocates are calling for action.

“The ideal situation is that our bill gets a hearing,” State Representative Deb Andraca, a Democratic Representative of District 23 in Whitefish Bay, said. She is also a co-author of the Fair Maps Bill, AB395. “Right now, it’s stuck in committee and we need the chair people in both the senate and in the assembly to give this bill it’s day. When you have a bill that’s bipartisan and you have a bill that has the support of the majority of Wisconsin voters, it deserves a hearing.”

