SportScene 13 for Friday, August 27th (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week two of the prep football season! Durand picks up another big win over Prescott to move to 2-0 on the season, Stanley-Boyd battles Marathon in a game that is postponed and the same for Fall Creek hosting Augusta, Altoona moves to 2-0 with a win over Osseo-Fairchild, Elk Mound falls to St. Croix Central, while Menomonie moves to 2-0.

PREP FOOTBALL

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Amherst 29, Medford Area 14

Aquinas 41, Luther 8

Badger 26, Milton 14

Baraboo 44, Madison East 6

Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8

Belleville 35, New Glarus 6

Belmont 42, North Crawford 0

Berlin 46, Wautoma 6

Big Foot 27, East Troy 18

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14

Cambridge 61, Deerfield 42

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Catholic Memorial 44, Antioch, Ill. 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 32, Sheboygan Falls 21

Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18

Clayton 29, Wausau East 28

Columbus 42, Platteville 6

Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

DeForest 40, Stoughton 14

Durand 38, Prescott 23

Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 13

Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Florence 14, Algoma 6

Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3

Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13

Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Grantsburg 34, St. Croix Falls 27

Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13

Greenwood 17, New Auburn 16

Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0

Hilbert 42, Randolph 6

Homestead 23, Arrowhead 22

Howards Grove 16, Valders 6

Hudson 29, River Falls 28

Hurley 38, Ashland 12

Janesville Parker 28, Beloit Memorial 7

Johnson Creek 67, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6

Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Kettle Moraine 68, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Kewaskum 40, Campbellsport 30

Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13

Kiel 30, Ripon 13

Kingsford, Mich. 45, Green Bay East 6

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19

Lakeland 21, Tomahawk 6

Lodi 38, Delavan-Darien 0

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Seymour 0

Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6

Markesan 14, Laconia 8

Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9

Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7

New Holstein 48, North Fond du Lac 6

New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0

Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Oconomowoc 33, Menomonee Falls 7

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Oostburg 17, Lomira 15

Pius XI Catholic 28, Saint Thomas More 20

Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0

Port Washington 15, Pewaukee 7

Portage 56, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25

Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13

Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14

Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0

Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22

Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6

River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

River Valley 32, Lancaster 8

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Shell Lake 46, Washburn 0

South Milwaukee 40, Wauwatosa East 39

Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0

Spooner 31, Lac Courte Oreilles 8

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Three Lakes 32, Gillett 0

Turner 41, Saint Francis 13

Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0

Union Grove 41, Williamsville, Ill. 18

Unity 19, Amery 18

Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14

Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7

Waunakee 34, Middleton 31

Wausau West 14, Merrill 0

Wausaukee 30, Sevastopol 6

Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31

Webster 28, Clear Lake 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 14, Waukesha South 12

West Bend East 9, Sheboygan North 0

Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Westosha Central 40, Woodstock North, Ill. 20

Winneconne 20, Omro 19

Wisconsin Lutheran 30, Waukesha North 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hortonville vs. West De Pere, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Chilton, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

