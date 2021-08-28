Tomah VA staff blamed in 2019 patient death

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Doctors and nurses at the Tomah VA Medical Center are to blame in the death of a patient.

This was the finding of a 65-page report from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The focus of the report is a Veteran who went to the Tomah VA’s Urgent Care in 2019 for a seizure. Though the Veteran admitted to drinking half a liter of vodka a day, the report says a blood draw found no presence of alcohol in the patient.

The Veteran’s condition worsened over the course of several days. Eventually the Veteran was moved to another VA facility, and later died.

According to the findings of the report, medical staff at the Tomah VA did not give a sufficient amount of medication to help the patient.

