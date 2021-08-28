Advertisement

Two people taken into custody after traffic stop in Vernon County

Authorities located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Authorities located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.(Gray News)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Viroqua, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are taken into custody after authorities made a traffic stop in Vernon County.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a Vernon County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800-block of North Main Street in the City of Viroqua on Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:34 p.m.

The Viroqua Police Department’s K-9 unit responded to the scene. K-9 Robbie was deployed for a sniff of the vehicle and alerted colleagues to the presence of trained odors.

Authorities located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 32- year-old Rebekka J. Ames of Holmen, and 25-year-old Michael J. Vandenbergh of La Crosse were taken into custody and moved to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Both were released the following day on signature bonds. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provided a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County recommending limited public gatherings; COVID-19 risk level at ‘severe’
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at downtown bar
His prison sentence is followed by five years of extended supervision.
Eau Claire man sentenced after being accused of passing out on drugs in vehicle with child
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
22-year-old Jered May of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody in Jackson County after fleeing...
Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement

Latest News

Elexa Cooley
Missing person alert issued for Wood County teenager
A farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Taylor County tested positive for CWD.
DNR implementing baiting and feeding ban in Taylor County
UW-Eau Claire
Health officials fear COVID-19 spike as students return to campus
The Veteran’s condition worsened over the course of several days
Tomah VA staff blamed in 2019 patient death