Two people taken into custody after traffic stop in Vernon County

Viroqua, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are taken into custody after authorities made a traffic stop in Vernon County.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a Vernon County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800-block of North Main Street in the City of Viroqua on Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:34 p.m.

The Viroqua Police Department’s K-9 unit responded to the scene. K-9 Robbie was deployed for a sniff of the vehicle and alerted colleagues to the presence of trained odors.

Authorities located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags, along with other drug paraphernalia.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 32- year-old Rebekka J. Ames of Holmen, and 25-year-old Michael J. Vandenbergh of La Crosse were taken into custody and moved to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Both were released the following day on signature bonds. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

