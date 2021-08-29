Advertisement

11 flights carrying Afghan refugees arrive at Volk Field

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(CNN/WXOW)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 11 flights reported to have been carrying Afghan refugees arrived at Volk Field yesterday, according to the Director of Public Affairs of the 88th Readiness Division at Ft. McCoy

It was not specified the number of refugees that had arrived on those flights.

To assist incoming refugees, U.S. Army Soldiers a part of Task Force McCoy are now in the process of handing out toys and hygiene products to Afghan refugees at Ft. McCoy.

Items being handed out are part of 1,600 comfort kits currently being issued by the American Red Cross, reports the U.S. Army 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade.

Transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support are being provided for 50,000 Afghan evacuees as quickly as possible.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, with the support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security is assisting in the effort.

The initiative will provide Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

