Alma man arrested for OWI causing injury after Buffalo Co. crash

TOWN OF BELVIDERE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people were injured after a single car crash on County Road E near Blank Hill Road in the Town of Belvidere Thursday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of the van, 28-year-old Angel Rosales Ginez, failed to take a curve in the road and hit a driveway embankment.

The passenger in the front seat of the van was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

EMS evaluated Rosales Ginez and his backseat passenger at the scene. They did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities arrested Rosales Ginez for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, operating a vehicle after his driver’s license was revoked and for a warrant out of Eau Claire County.

The Sheriff’s Department also cited him for imprudent speed, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, having open intoxicants in the vehicle, operating without insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Officials said alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

