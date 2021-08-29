Friendship Farm hosts second annual horse show

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Friendship Farm in Chippewa Falls hosted their second horse show. The first was in 2019 and due to the pandemic, a 2020 horse show couldn’t be held.

Rebecca Meinin works at Friendship Farms and she says 2021′s show theme is a bit different than in the past.

“We call it Friendship Farm dressage derby,” Meinin said. “Dressage horse shows have rhythm and planned patterns that people ride.”

A summer filled with hard work lead up to the horse show and what makes the dressage show and Friendship Farm so unique are the are the riders.

“Everybody who’s part of our clientele either has cognitive or developmental delays,” Meinin said. “It’s kind of a special thing in that aspect because there’s not many, that I know of, that have horse shows that are run like this.”

Dozens of family and friends gathered to watch ten riders perform to a song of their choice.

“It’s such a community that comes together here and it’s just inspiring to watch,” Meinin said.

Pat and Jill Carroll are the owners of Friendship Farms. For over 15 years they have been providing opportunities for people with disabilities.

“Word got out that we provided something different and unique,” Jill said. “What it is, is that we not only do horse riding activities for leisure, but we use animals for assisted learning. From vocational skills to soft skills like corporation, appropriate interaction with others, behavior issues, social issues and actual works tasks themselves.”

Jill says it ‘s hard work, but it pays off.

Jill and Pat started Friendship Farm after retiring and now they’re passing the on the torch to Meinin.

“I’m actually in the process of making this mine, so it’s really exciting,” Meinin said.

Jill says they wouldn’t have it any other way than Meinin taking over the farm and continuing to provide opportunities like this for years to come.

“I have every reason to believe that it’ll be a wonderful experience for everybody we really want her to succeed not only for the sake of our clientele but we want her to succeed because we think so highly of her too,” Jill said. “It’s not easy getting business started when you’re that young and we have the opportunity to past that on and make it possible for everyone to have a good experience.”

To learn more about Friendship Farms, you can call their phone number at (715) 723-0627.

