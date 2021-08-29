Advertisement

Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon

Sirens
Sirens(WBKO)
By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department rescued a person from an overturned kayak in the Eau Claire River east of the Dewey Street Bridge near the river’s south bank.

Responders who arrived at the scene initially needed additional help in rigging a rope system to remove the person from the water because of the river’s steep embankment.

Once rescued, the kayaker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials want to remind the community that river conditions can vary considerably and are unpredictable with numerous hazards existing throughout the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.

