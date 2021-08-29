Advertisement

Museum exhibit helping veterans struggling with PTSD

A work of art on display at The Highground Veterans Park and Museum "Exploring PTSD" exhibit in...
A work of art on display at The Highground Veterans Park and Museum "Exploring PTSD" exhibit in Clark County, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A museum exhibit near Neillsville is spotlighting something many veterans face as they transition from service back to their normal lives.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum is displaying art from veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder in an exhibit titled “Exploring PTSD.”

“This is the artwork that many veterans have found is helpful in expressing their emotions and feelings through creative art. And it’s not that it’s a cure but it helps in many aspects,” The Highground’s Museum and Educational Coordinator Theresa Hebert said.

At an open house Saturday, people heard from speakers who have personally dealt with or had a family member face PTSD.

Vietnam veteran Michael Orban was one of Saturday’s speakers. He spoke about his personal struggles with PTSD and how nontraditional therapies helped him.

“Pharmaceuticals and mental health programs are very very valuable, and I don’t want to disqualify it, but if we can add education to it in these ways with the other alternative therapies of art and healing and that sort of thing, that would be very important to me,” he said.

Hebert said she hopes the exhibit will allow more veterans to feel comfortable seeking help.

“What we hear from many veterans, being alone is the worst,” she said. “So at any time where you can make it where it’s more acceptable, more open to reach out for those connections, I think it’s going to be in the right direction.”

“There’s no way you’re going to go through what we saw as infantry soldiers and not come back with reactions that we’re having,” Orban said.

Hebert also hopes the exhibit will help destigmatize PTSD.

The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 28. The museum’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Highground also offers programs to help veterans struggling with PTSD.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Jered May of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody in Jackson County after fleeing...
Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Madison, and La Crosse, all placed in the top 20 out of 116 cities ranked.
Four Wisconsin cities rate in top 20 of ‘Most Livable College Towns’
Elexa Cooley
Missing person alert issued for Wood County teenager
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Friendship Farm hosts second annual horse show
Friendship Farm hosts second annual horse show
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (8/28/21)
Law enforcement procession for Chief Jeff Halvorsen.
Arcadia community celebrates life of late fire chief