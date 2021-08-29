Museum exhibit helping veterans struggling with PTSD

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A museum exhibit near Neillsville is spotlighting something many veterans face as they transition from service back to their normal lives.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum is displaying art from veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder in an exhibit titled “Exploring PTSD.”

“This is the artwork that many veterans have found is helpful in expressing their emotions and feelings through creative art. And it’s not that it’s a cure but it helps in many aspects,” The Highground’s Museum and Educational Coordinator Theresa Hebert said.

At an open house Saturday, people heard from speakers who have personally dealt with or had a family member face PTSD.

Vietnam veteran Michael Orban was one of Saturday’s speakers. He spoke about his personal struggles with PTSD and how nontraditional therapies helped him.

“Pharmaceuticals and mental health programs are very very valuable, and I don’t want to disqualify it, but if we can add education to it in these ways with the other alternative therapies of art and healing and that sort of thing, that would be very important to me,” he said.

Hebert said she hopes the exhibit will allow more veterans to feel comfortable seeking help.

“What we hear from many veterans, being alone is the worst,” she said. “So at any time where you can make it where it’s more acceptable, more open to reach out for those connections, I think it’s going to be in the right direction.”

“There’s no way you’re going to go through what we saw as infantry soldiers and not come back with reactions that we’re having,” Orban said.

Hebert also hopes the exhibit will help destigmatize PTSD.

The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 28. The museum’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Highground also offers programs to help veterans struggling with PTSD.

