SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 28th

Zander Rockow
Zander Rockow
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School football Saturday hits the field as the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes fall to 0-2 on the season with a loss to La Crosse Central while Eau Claire Regis moves to 2-0 with a dominating 49-0 win over Bloomer.

Plus, prep cross country takes to Eau Claire City Wells as well for the North Husky Invite.

PREP FOOTBALL

Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14

Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7

Cadott 6, Pittsville 0

Cashton 53, Hillsboro 8

Colby 38, Spencer 0

Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0

Denmark 31, New London 6

Escanaba, Mich. 42, Antigo 28

Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29, 2OT

La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 32, Suring 6

Loyola, Ill. 42, Marquette University 14

Menominee, Mich. 38, Kewaunee 27

Neenah 35, Menasha 21

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Oconto Falls 34, Clintonville 22

Shawano 40, Marinette 14

Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7

Stratford 9, Edgar 8

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13, Chilton 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14

