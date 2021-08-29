Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

ST. CROIX CO., Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is injured after a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and County Highway N in Eau Galle Township Friday afternoon.

From witnesses and evidence at the scene, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Douglas Last of Spring Valley was stopped at a stop sign on County Highway N when he pulled out in front of 25-year-old Jenna Achterhof’s pickup truck.

Achterhof hit Last, and both vehicles ended up off of the road.

In the crash Last was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Baldwin where he later died.

Achterhof was also injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

This crash is still under investigation.

It’s the seventh traffic death in St. Croix County in 2021 according to the Sheriff’s Office.

