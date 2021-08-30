The 74th annual doll and pet parade is held in Owen park

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 74th annual doll and pet parade hosted by Clear Water Kiwanis was held in Owen Park on Sunday.

The theme of this years event was a whole new world. Participants were encouraged to think outside the box with their costume designs. Costumes ranged from Alice in Wonderland to astronauts to Harry Potter and more.

President of Clear Water Kiwanis, Terri-Gene Conlins says 20 groups registered for the parade and about 80 people were in attendance all together.

“It was a lot of families and pets,” Conlin said. “We had a cat, we had our grand marshal Milo who is guinea pig, dogs and it was just great to see them.”

Of course, baby dolls made an appearance in the parade as well.

“A lot of baby dolls with the girls,” Conlin said. “There was a cart full of baby dolls so that’s what we want, that’s what we’re looking for and we want kids to us their imaginations and have fun with it.”

Prizes were handed out at the end of parade for a variety of categories for best costume.

