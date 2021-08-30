All Ho-Chunk casinos back open after a weekend of closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All six Ho-Chunk gaming centers are back open again after nearly all of them sat idle all weekend.

The Wisconsin Dells gaming center opened early Monday afternoon, capping off the process of slowly reopening the five locations that unexpectedly closed Thursday. While the Ho-Chunk Nation has not explained what caused the sudden closures, several of them indicated on their respective Facebook pages blamed an IT issue.

The Wisconsin Dells gaming center’s Executive Manager echoed that when announcing his casino was welcoming guests again, writing on Facebook, “our IT and management team worked tirelessly since Wednesday night to get us up and running again.” He added that the staff also used the downtime to “deep clean the facility.”

HO-CHUNK GAMING WISCONSIN DELLS REOPENING AFTER BRIEF SHUTDOWN UPDATE: August 30, 2021 – Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin... Posted by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells on Monday, August 30, 2021

Only the one in Madison remained open the entire time – although even that location suffered its own issues. In its most recent post late Monday morning, the location reported still having trouble with some of its Rewards Club Card functions and noted that Rewards Play and point earning was not functioning at that time.

Similar issues were reported at some – but not all – of the locations. Also, some of the casinos informed gamers that some promotional offers scheduled for this weekend will be extended or pushed back.

Ho-Chunk Nation has not released an official statement on the closures, beyond the social media posts, detailing what would be done regarding those promotions nor has it stated what would be done regarding any issues with Rewards programs.

