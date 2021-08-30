Back to school safety reminders for the upcoming academic year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new school year is here once again and this time it’s in-person. After spending much of the last school year virtual, many families haven’t had the typical school mornings and afternoons. Now, motorists have to use extra caution when in school zones and be prepared to share the road with school buses again.

“People are not use to seeing schools full right now so it’s always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings,” Eau Claire Public Information Police Officer Josh Miller said.

Miller stresses to be extra vigilant and use caution especially in the mornings and afternoons near schools.

“Be alert if you’re entering a school zone,” Miller said. “As always, stay off your phone, avoid distractions and keep kids safe.”

Miller says when in those school zones, to be mindful of the speed limit.

“The 15 mile an hour school speed limit is generally enforced when kids are coming to school and being released from school,” Miller said.

Marty Klukas is the general manager at Student Transit bus service. He says schools buses have signs to let you know when to stop for students who are getting on or off the bus.

“When you look down low and we’re using what we call the hazed lights, you can pass with caution,” Klukas said. “When they’re yellow up top that’s danger. Be prepared to stop because those amber light will turn red when the driver stops and open up the door.”

If you fail to yield and/or stop for a school bus, Klukas says there can be a pretty hefty fine and you could get points off of your license.

“If we capture the plate and an accurate description of the car, we pass that along to law enforcement officials and they take action from here,” Klukas said.

Another thing to keep in mind is there is certain distance to maintain from a school bus when it is stopped.

“Anytime you see a school bus with its red light flashing lights on, you need yo stop at least 20 feet in front or behind the school bus,” Miller said.

Miller also says when you see a crossing guard with the high visibility vest and a stop sign, to put on the brakes.

“Once they enter a cross walk and hold that stop sign up, they need to stop immediately,” Miller said.

Shawn Kolvar is program coordinator for UW Health’s Healthy Kids Collaborative. He says it’s a good idea to plan routes to work ahead of time, especially coming back to an in-person school year.

“If you know a school is on your route to work or is in your neighborhood, allow for extra time and be sure just be more aware than you have been in the last year or so,” Kolvar said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.