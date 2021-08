EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Betty Holzem the Sunshine Award. Betty goes out of her way to make the people around her feel special and loved. She remembers to enjoy the little things and to always be positive. She continues to shed sunshine on our life which is why she deserves this award.

Allisha Symington

