Cardinal Raymond Burke to begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A top-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal says he will soon begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19.

Cardinal Raymond Burke is one of the church’s most outspoken conservatives and a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. He tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the virus. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

His staff tweeted Aug. 21 that he had been taken off the ventilator and was moved out of intensive care into a room at an undisclosed hospital.

Burke tweeted a letter Saturday thanking God for healing him but said he’s about to begin “intensive rehabilitation” and will go through an extended convalescence so he won’t be able to respond to individual well-wishers.

