Eau Claire’s annual Buckshot Run supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin returns

The annual races benefitting Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes are returning this year to Carson Park.
The 40th annual Buckshot Run in Eau Claire returns to Carson Park after a virtual race amid the...
The 40th annual Buckshot Run in Eau Claire returns to Carson Park after a virtual race amid the pandemic in 2020.(weau)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members have not one, but two opportunities this week to grab their sneakers and go for a run in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

This year, Buckshot Run races are scheduled for Tuesday, August 31 and Saturday, September 4. Tuesday will feature a two mile race whereas Saturday will consist of both a two and five mile race.

As a family-friendly event, kiddos are invited Saturday to partake in the 12-and-under race in and around Carson Park.

Special Olympics Wisconsin supports 9,000 athletes across the state and 1,000 of those are right here in the Indianhead region.

All of the proceeds from this year’s races, stay right here in the Eau Claire region to support Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes train and compete in sports year-round.

Athlete Mike Shilts is a member of the Menomonie Red Cedar Special Olympics, he says they need support more than ever beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he will be not be at this year’s run he’s asking the community to help athletes like himself return to the playing field.

“It helps pay for transportation, healthy athlete screenings, competitions and venues,” Shilts says. “Venues are the most important thing, and it helps pay the venues to host tournaments, currently we are doing league bowling in 2021. It’s part of our return to play sports plan during COVID.”

Miranda Haima, Special Olympics Wisconsin director of development says they’re hoping to see 500 supporters between the two races this week.

“We just really want to encourage people to sign-up, run, walk, come cheer people on and come have fun supporting a really great mission that is Special Olympics,” Haima says.

If you are not able to make it out this year, Special Olympics Wisconsin is still offering a virtual DIY option.

Registration is $30, you can sign up online today until 4 p.m. otherwise you may register day-of in Carson Park.

