Facebook group provides support for families affected by addiction

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Tammy Hoppe started a Facebook group called Parents and Families of addicts Eau Claire six years ago to find support and give it as well.

“For years with my son s addiction I felt completely alone,” Hoppe said. “I didn’t have support groups, I didn’t have anybody to talk to.”

The groups grown form just 20 members to 819. Hoppe says seeing how many people have joined her group is bitter sweet.

“It’s great that we have the support to give to 819 people, but I’m sad 819 family members are affected by their loved ones addictions or their own,” Hoppe said.

On Sunday, Hoppe and her Facebook group hosted their third annual picnic at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. She says it’s a way for members to meet face-to-face.

“I try to do these event where we can get together,” Hoppe said. “We can get together and hangout, we can share stories, share memories, share tears if we need to and share smiles.”

Sandra Knudson lost her daughter to a drug overdose in 2019. She joined the Facebook group four years ago and says she doesn’t feel alone anymore.

“Whenever you need them, they’re there,” Knudson said. “They’ll drop what they’re doing for you because they’re going through the same thing.”

At the picnic, a board was displayed with photos to remember loves ones that have passed away from an overdose.

“Those are people that we’ve lost in our groups children’s or their sisters or their brothers,” Hoppe said. “it’s not just throwing pictures on the board, these have real memories for us.”

Hoppe wants her Facebook group and the picnic to also highlight the positives.

“We don’t want this to be just a sad event as far as remembering peoples lost from overdose,” Hoppe said. “We want to remember those that have recovered as well.”

Vivent Health attended the picnic and provided information on narcan, as well as demonstrations on how to administer it.

The Facebook group is open to families of people struggling with addiction as well as actual people struggling with it.

The power plant bridge in Chippewa Falls will light up purple starting tonight leading up to overdose awareness day on Tuesday.

the bridge in Phoenix park will be lit purple as well.

