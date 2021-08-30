Advertisement

Fall Fiesta Recipes from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes that highlight Hispanic cheeses for a Fall Fiesta.

Mexican Skillet Corn Bread

Ingredients

2 packages (8.5 ounces each) corn bread (muffin) mix

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1 can (15.25 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

6 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

1 medium sweet red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon butter, cubed

Butter and honey

Instructions

Place a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet in the oven on the middle rack. Heat oven to 375°F. Beat the corn bread mix, eggs, milk and sour cream in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the corn, monterey jack, red bell and jalapeno peppers and cilantro. Remove skillet from the oven. (Pan will be hot!) Add butter; tilt pan to coat the bottom and sides. Pour batter into the hot skillet. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly. Cut into wedges. Serve warm with butter and honey.

------

SLOW COOKED PULLED PORK TACOS

PULLED PORK:

3 tablespoons ground cumin

1 to 2 tablespoons ground chipotle chili pepper

1 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 bone-in pork shoulder butt roast (4 pounds), trimmed

Juice of 3 medium oranges

PICKLED VEGETABLES:

2 cups rice vinegar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons salt

1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

10 radishes, thinly sliced

TACOS:

Corn tortillas, warmed (6 inches)

12 ounces Specialty Cheese La VacaRica® Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled (2 cups)

Fresh cilantro and lime wedges

Instructions

Pulled Pork:

Combine the cumin, chipotle chili pepper, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub seasonings on pork roast to coat. Place roast in a greased 5-quart slow cooker. Pour in orange juice. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender. Turn slow cooker off. Let stand for 10 minutes. Skim fat from cooking juices. Transfer roast to a cutting board; shred meat. Return pork to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 30-35 minutes longer or until juices are absorbed.

Pickled Vegetables:

Meanwhile, whisk the rice vinegar, sugar and salt in a large bowl until sugar and salt are dissolved. Stir in vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Wisconsin Cheese website

