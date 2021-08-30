Gov. Evers announces $25 million investment in transit services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday a $25 million investment in transit services for the city of Madison and Milwaukee County.

Last week the governor announced $250 million for two new competitive grant programs to help communities across Wisconsin rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic through a Neighborhood Investment Fund and Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program.

These programs will help neighborhoods recover from the pandemic and address the equity gap in our state—like housing projects, transit and childcare solutions and increasing access to healthcare in underserved communities.

“I often talk about connecting the dots, and that’s what our vital transit systems do across our state, helping workers, families, and students get from point A to point B safely,” Gov. Evers said. “For our most urban centers to be targeted by Republican cuts during the last budget was a slap in the face to the disproportionate number of Wisconsinites in those communities who depend on public transit to get to school, work, doctor’s appointments—you name it.”

Gov. Evers office said the transit resources provided Monday will help Wisconsinites get to work, school and job training, medical appointments, among other activities.

This will especially help, the office added, low-to-middle-income Wisconsinites, individuals with disabilities and communities of color who disproportionately depend on public transit.

