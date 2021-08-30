Advertisement

Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees(Rep. Mike Gallagher's office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap.”

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last week asked whether the refugees at Fort McCoy have been fully vetted and said White House assurances about the process are “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers said Monday that Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is ‘outrageous’
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states
One Senator expressed optimism that the Democratic bill would pass despite no clear path...
Senate Democrats push voting rights bills in Wisconsin
It was announced Wednesday that Sher Edling LLP submitted the lowest bid and has won the...
Gov. Evers hires San Francisco law firm to handle PFAS suits