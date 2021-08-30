Advertisement

Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision about attendance zones for the new Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle schools.(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A growing number of school board members across the U.S. are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests over contentious issues including masks in schools.

Board members are largely unpaid volunteers, often former educators and parents who step forward to shape school policy and choose a superintendent.

School districts in Nevada, Wisconsin and elsewhere have seen multiple departures in recent weeks, some saying they fear for their safety.

Board members say the charged political climate that has seeped from the national stage into their meetings has made a difficult job even more challenging.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
22-year-old Jered May of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody in Jackson County after fleeing...
Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of 117 mph fleeing law enforcement
Law enforcement procession for Chief Jeff Halvorsen.
Arcadia community celebrates life of late fire chief

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: 1st death from Hurricane Ida; power out across New Orleans
FILE - Ed Asner, star of "Up," arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in...
Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients
All of New Orleans is without power as Hurricane Ida continues to move northward through...
Hurricane Ida slightly weakens, churns inland
The Facebook group held their 3rd annual picnic in Irvine Park
Facebook group provides support for families affected by addiction