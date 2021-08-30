EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Katherine Goodenough and Pam Contad for the Sunshine Award. Kathy is a nurse practitioner at the Keohn Clinic in Black River Falls. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she and her Medical Assistant, Pam Conrad, have seen the majority of Covid positive patients that came into the clinic and continue to do so as this new variety spreads. Every day they suit up in full PPE and take care of our community. This task can be mentally exhausting and I want them to know that the effort does not go unnoticed and unappreciated. We are so grateful for them.

Stacy Jones

