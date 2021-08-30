EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mother, Kristen Fuller, for the Sunshine Award. She is an amazing person and has done nothing but bend over backwards my whole life to provide for me and my siblings. She is taking our family and a friend on a trip as a graduation present for me and I thought this would be a good way to show thanks.

Dylan Fuller

Kristen Fuller is an amazing mother to her kids. She always works hard and does everything she can to make sure her kids live comfortably.

Molly LaVick

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.