Lake Hallie Police Department names new chief


Chief Cal Smokowicz (left) is retiring from the Lake Hallie Police Department effective August 31, 2021. Chief Edward Orgon, Jr. will replace him. (submitted)(Lake Hallie Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is naming its new chief.

The Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that Chief Cal Smokowicz is retiring effective Tuesday, and Chief Edward Orgon, Jr. will replace him.

Smokowicz spent 12 years as the chief of the Lake Hallie Police Department, serving since June 2009 as the police chief.

Orgon, Jr. previously worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration as a special agent for 23 years and has 31 years of law enforcement experience. Orgon, Jr. was hired to the Lake Hallie Police Department on July 18, 2021.

