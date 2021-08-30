EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

If you were to look up positive culture, perseverance, friendship, accountability, or loyalty to team, you would find Michael Putney in the definition. Mike has served as a dedicated employee and safety director for B&B Electric for over sixteen years. He has dedicated his career to the safety and happiness of all the employees throughout the entire company. He has now decided to retire and enjoy the other fruits that life has to offer. We couldn’t be happier for him. However, he will be leaving a large void. Mike has always demonstrated a can-do attitude, all the while ensuring employee safety was kept as the highest priority. Mike has spent count6less hours staying late and instructing classes. He has touched the lives of so many and has set up another generation with the skills needed to return home safe from work each night. We can’t wait to see how his care and thoughtfulness will benefit the community in the years to come. We appreciate all that you do for us, Putney! Please give him the Sunshine Award.

The Employees of B&B Electric, Inc.

