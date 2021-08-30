Advertisement

Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision by state pollution regulators to issue a water quality certification for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline.

It’s the latest setback for opponents as the project nears completion.

The court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s approval was “supported by substantial evidence in the record.” Under federal law, the MPCA was required to certify whether the project met state and federal clean water standards. The agency concluded that it did.

Nearly 900 Line 3 opponents have been arrested at protests along the route across northern Minnesota and in St. Paul.

