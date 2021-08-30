Minnesota man injured after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Sunday

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is injured after a single-motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Sunday afternoon.

56-year-old Julio Castillo of South St. Paul, Minn. was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn. with severe injuries after crashing his motorcycle at 2:07 p.m. Sunday on Highway 88 in the Town of Lincoln east of Alma, Wis., according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders on the scene said Castillo was found laying in the ditch and that his motorcycle suffered extensive damage after Castillo missed a curve and left the roadway traveling northbound. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that speed and inexperience driving a motorcycle were factors in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln Fire Department, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln First Responders, and Mayo One Air Ambulance for assistance.

