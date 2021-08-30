Advertisement

New threat emerges as crews fight Minnesota wildfire: bears

The area received a much-needed 1.5 to 2 inches of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday...
The area received a much-needed 1.5 to 2 inches of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota are warning about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Superior National Forest officials say donations have far out-stripped their need and ability to store what they received. Donations now must be stored in the open. They’ve had two instances of bear damage already. Crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella. The area received a much-needed 1.5 to 2 inches of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Fatal crash
Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

Latest News

Eviction notice
What’s next after eviction moratorium ends?
The Fire Chief of Town of Campbell Fire Department says this will be a huge benefit to the town.
Town of Campbell Fire Department awarded FEMA Grant
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/30/21)
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County