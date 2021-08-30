One person dead after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

Township of Gilmanton, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Aug. 18.

The man who died is identified as 74-year-old James Ruecker of South Saint Paul, Minn.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a report of a one-motorcycle crash in the Township of Gilmanton, on State Highway 37 near the intersection of Steiner Road on Aug 18. at 3:19 p.m.

Authorities found Ruecker laying on the roadway near the southbound lane’s guardrail, unresponsive but breathing.

Authorities were informed by people riding with Ruecker that Ruecker entered the sharp corner traveling too fast, causing him to take the corner too wide and hit the guardrail.

Ruecker was taken to Mayo of Eau Claire for injuries.

On Sunday, Aug. 29 Ruecker passed away due to injuries.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance (two crews), Dover Firt Responders, Mayo one, and Snapper’s Towing.

