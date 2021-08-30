Advertisement

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

He was taken to Mayo of Eau Claire for injuries.
He was taken to Mayo of Eau Claire for injuries.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Township of Gilmanton, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Aug. 18.

The man who died is identified as 74-year-old James Ruecker of South Saint Paul, Minn.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a report of a one-motorcycle crash in the Township of Gilmanton, on State Highway 37 near the intersection of Steiner Road on Aug 18. at 3:19 p.m.

Authorities found Ruecker laying on the roadway near the southbound lane’s guardrail, unresponsive but breathing.

Authorities were informed by people riding with Ruecker that Ruecker entered the sharp corner traveling too fast, causing him to take the corner too wide and hit the guardrail.

Ruecker was taken to Mayo of Eau Claire for injuries.

On Sunday, Aug. 29 Ruecker passed away due to injuries.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance (two crews), Dover Firt Responders, Mayo one, and Snapper’s Towing.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Fatal crash
Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

Latest News

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
All Ho-Chunk casinos back open after a weekend of closures
Authorities say the 41-year-old man encouraged sales representatives to tell customers their...
River Falls man charged with defrauding clients who ordered solar panels
Chief Cal Smokowicz (left) is retiring from the Lake Hallie Police Department effective August...
Lake Hallie Police Department names new chief
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes